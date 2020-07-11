Styrian Grand Prix 2020: F1 schedule, UK times and how to watch

Styrian Grand Prix 2020: A rain-affected and delayed qualifying session saw Lewis Hamilton deliver a stunning lap to take pole position for the Styrian Grand Prix. Despite reservations about holding a second grand prix at the same circuit, the weekend so far has show that F1 is full of unpredictability, unless you are Ferrari. Max Verstappen’s Red Bull lines up alongside Hamilton, but that isn’t reflective of the World Champion’s dominance in qualifying where he was 1.2 seconds ahead of the Red Bull. Carlos Sainz Jr’s McLaren slotted into third, with last week’s polesitter and race winner, Valtteri Bottas, in fourth. Ferrari had another qualifying session to forget, with the red cars ending up in 10th and 11th, with Charles Leclerc failing to make it through to the final shootout.

Our guide explains how to catch this weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix action, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event. Plus, how to live stream everything and keep your data safe.

Related: F1 2020 (Seventy edition) review

Styrian Grand Prix Schedule

Here’s the Styrian GP race schedule (all times GMT):

Friday, July 10

9.30am − Styrian GP Practice One build-up

10am − Styrian GP Practice One

1.45pm − Styrian GP Practice Two

Saturday, July 11

10.30am − Styrian GP Practice Three

1.30pm − Styrian GP Qualifying

7:30am − The F1 Show

Sunday, July 12

13.10pm − Pit lane live

14:10pm − THE STYRIAN GRAND PRIX

Sky Sports Premier League Passes Sky Sports – Day Pass Only fancy diving into a match or two but don't want a season pass? Now TV's Sky Sports Day Pass has got you covered, and won't cost you more than a tenner either. Sky Sports – Month Pass If you're looking to catch the rest of the Premier League and then some, the Sky Sport month pass is the way to go, now over 25% cheaper for the first three months. Best part is, if you don't fancy keeping your subscription after the league is done, just cancel anytime. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Styrian Grand Prix– TV channel and live stream details

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One. You can also watch the action unfold by using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

If you enjoy streaming content online, then it’s essential that you also keep your private data safe while surfing the web. It’s easier than ever for hackers to infiltrate your network and steal your personal information, but not with a VPN at hand. We’ve tested several VPNs here at Trusted Reviews and handpicked the best VPN deals that are available right now for your convenience.

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN Save 70% off your total bill with the NordVPN 3-year subscription. You'll have one payment of £96.74 over the 3 year period making it just £2.68 per month. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as £3.49 a month and save up to 20% on your yearly bill. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £9.99 (for a Day Pass), £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’ve got a free schedule on both Saturday and Sunday.

NOW TV Sky Sports Week Pass

Sky Sports Premier League Passes Sky Sports – Day Pass Only fancy diving into a match or two but don't want a season pass? Now TV's Sky Sports Day Pass has got you covered, and won't cost you more than a tenner either. Sky Sports – Month Pass If you're looking to catch the rest of the Premier League and then some, the Sky Sport month pass is the way to go, now over 25% cheaper for the first three months. Best part is, if you don't fancy keeping your subscription after the league is done, just cancel anytime. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Styrian Grand Prix– Channel 4 highlights

Don’t have Sky or don’t fancy paying for NOW TV pass? You can catch the qualifying highlights from 18.30pm on Saturday, and race highlights on Sunday from 6.30pm. You’ll need to head to the normal broadcast channel or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service:

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …