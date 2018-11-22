Why you don’t want to miss this Samsung Galaxy S9 right now

Mobiles.co.uk has gone absolutely mad for its Black Friday deals extravaganza. This latest deal on a Samsung Galaxy S9 is tremendous value.

If you’re a heavy data user, then this exceptional deal on a Galaxy S9 is for you. For just £28 a month and a low £15 upfront on Vodafone, you’re getting an absolute bargain on a fantastic smartphone. It’s worth noting, you need to use our exclusive code TRUSTED10 to take £10 off that upfront cost.

Unmissable Samsung Galaxy S9 Mobiles.co.uk Black Friday Deal Samsung Galaxy S9 – 40GB of data on Vodafone (use exclusive code TRUSTED10) An incredible Black Friday deal with plenty of data. This amounts to just £697 with a big data contract perfect for big fans of streaming music and video. Use our exclusive code TRUSTED10 to save another £10 on the upfront cost.

Doing the maths, that works out as just £687 after 24 months with a fantastic contract from Vodafone. Considering the Samsung Galaxy S9 launched at £739 SIM-free, this is incredible value. For the money, you’re also getting unlimited calls and contracts.

We love the Samsung Galaxy S9 here at Trusted Reviews, awarding it 4/5 in our review. After all, there’s a lot to love. The screen in particular is fantastic for watching films. Max Parker, our Mobile Editor, said: “Like all of Samsung’s recent flagships, the S9’s display draws you in instantly with its rich colours and fantastic contrast. It’s still a slightly curved 5.8-inch AMOLED quad-HD+ panel, and even though little has changed aside from a slight bump in brightness, it’s one of the best displays I’ve seen.”

The other standout feature remains the camera. A real innovation is its variable aperture, letting the lens let in more light in low-light conditions to get better shots in tricky situations. “If you look closely at the camera then you’ll be able to see the lens closing and widening when you flick between the available apertures – it’s pretty cool.”

Our review continuing “Photos are detailed and colourful, noticeably more exposed than both the Pixel 2 and iPhone X, with good contrast and dynamic range.”

Needless to say, such a great phone for a bargain £678 after two years is a deal you don’t want to pass up.

