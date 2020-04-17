Streets of Rage 4 release date confirmed along with a special treat

Y’all ready to rage again? Because the long-awaited Streets Of Rage 4 finally has a release date.

The development teams at Dotemu, Lizardcube, and Guard Crush Games have confirmed you’ll be throwing feet and fists on April 30. Gamers on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC will be able to download the title for $24.99.

The first new game in the series in 26-years sees the return of some beloved characters and that familiar button bashing gameplay from the 16-bit side-scrolling beat ’em up era.

Related: Upcoming Switch games 2020

As well as the release date, the developers are also surprising us with the return of the Battle Mode from Streets of Rage 2 and 3, where you’ll square off against your friends, if you’re sick of beating up the local hoods.

“While it’s true that Streets of Rage 4 is all about cooperation, we thought it would be fun to let you guys play around with the characters and discover which of them is the most powerful, and which ones best suit your playing style,” the devs said in a post on the PlayStation blog.

“Whether you want to train your combos and specials, or just have some fun, Battle Mode is the place to do it – and it will be available right from the start.”

The developers have been slowly ramping up the excitement for the release. Earlier this month we discovered you’ll be able to play as original characters in their original 16-bit pixels, even alongside the hand-drawn fighters arriving in the new game.

If that wasn’t enough, gamers will be able to switch to the legendary original soundtracks from the first two Streets of Rage games, which were composed by the great Yuzo Koshiro. Those soundtracks have been beneficiaries of hard-to-come-by vinyl reissues courtesy of the fine folks at Mondo, so it’s great to see them getting some more love in the new game.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …