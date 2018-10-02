Street Fighter: The Movie – The Game and dozens of classic Acclaim titles now have a new owner

Liquid Media has acquired 65 properties previously owned by defunct publisher Acclaim for a healthy $1 million.

Many previously thought abandoned, Liquid Media now bears ownership to Street Fighter: The Movie – The Game, All Star Baseball and Bust a Move.

The full list of games is a mixed bag, with the mediocre movie tie-in being one of the more high profile acquisitions to speak of.

However, Liquid Media does not own the likes of Street Fighter, which obviously belongs to Capcom. Instead, they now own the SKU units once possessed by Acclaim.

What they’d do with such things in 2018 remains unclear, would anybody actually want a remastered release of Street Fighter: The Movie? It’s often regarded as one of the worst fighters ever made, but could certainly have its fans.

“The title acquisition gives Liquid the opportunity for fast market penetration with proven titles,” Liquid Media’s Joshua Jackson said following the deal taking place.

“In addition to improving graphics and creating more immersive experiences that build off their predecessors, the company expects to remaster the beloved titles for today’s gaming platforms.”

It’s possible we could see a miniature console packing in some of these titles, as Jackson does highlight the recent success of Nintendo’s NES and SNES Mini alongside the upcoming PlayStation Classic.

Geekwire has the full list of 65 titles alongside more extensive quotes from Liquid Media, if you’re curious to see what other classics could be making their way onto modern platforms.

