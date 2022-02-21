 large image

Street Fighter 6 has finally been announced

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

After six years of waiting for the sequel, Capcom has officially announced Street Fighter 6.

As enjoyable as Street Fighter 5 was and still is, we can’t deny that we’ve been hankering for a new title in the franchise.

Thankfully, Capcom took to announcing the latest Street Fighter 6 through its own countdown website. It was supposed to end at 9pm PST though it did remain locked until the end of the stream.

You can check out the brief teaser trailer just below, which shows off a more realistic art style and the glistening muscles of Ryu, who looks particularly intimidating in the short clip.

Past the short teaser trailer, we won’t be getting any more details on Street Fighter 6 until this summer, so you’ll have to stick around until then to learn what this game will be offering up.

It seems that the company has been busy, as Capcom has also announced Capcom Fighting Collection, which features 10 iconic titles alongside two games that have never been released in North America.

If you’re interested in what games will be included in the Capcom Fighting Collection, check out all the titles just below:

  • Cyperbots: Full Metal Madness
  • Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors
  • Hyper Street FIghter II: The Anniversary Edition
  • Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge
  • Red Earth
  • Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix (Pocket Fighter)
  • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
  • Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire
  • Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire
  • Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers’ Revenge

The Fighting Collection game will be released on 24 June this year and will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam.

Be sure to check back in with Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be offering up news on all things Capcom, from the latest Fighting Collection to the upcoming Street Fighter 6.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
