Street Fighter 5 arcade mode may be added in a future update

Street Fighter V’s absent arcade mode could be included as a part of a future update, according to a Capcom representative.

Capcom’s Street Fighter V launched last week with a number of missing features, including the game’s fully-fledged story mode which will now be added at a later date.

The publisher intends to add more features in a series of updates over the coming months, as many fans seem a little disappointed by the game’s unfinished state.

Speaking to Forbes, a Capcom representative stated that the company has considered adding an Arcade Mode to Street Fighter V.

“The team is looking into adding an Arcade Mode and we’ll have more information to share soon,” the spokesperson explained.

The representative also confirmed that Capcom has considered the addition of difficulty sliders in Street Fighter V. Such sliders would be utilised in the game’s story mode to provide a better sense challenge for offline players.

Capcom intends to release a fully-fledged story mode as free DLC in June for PS4 and PC.

We scored Street Fighter V 7/10 in our review, describing it as “ the core of a magnificent fighting game – one fans of Street Fighter and the beat-em-up genre will rightly adore. It has a superb set of characters, improved mechanics and the bones of a great online service, while the visuals and presentation take the Street Fighter 4 style on to the next level.”

“However this is just the core, not the complete package, leaving gaps that some players might end up falling in-between. With the March updates in place and the June campaign DLC downloaded, we could have one of the best fighting games ever. Right now it’s only most of the way there.”

Street Fighter V is now available for PS4 and PC.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-9abLlPmp0