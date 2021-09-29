Streamable PS5 games could be coming to PlayStation Now

PS5 games could be set to come to Sony’s PlayStation Now game streaming service, according to a recently revealed patent application.

At present, PS Now serves as Sony’s subscription gaming service, but can only play games from the PS4 era and older.

However, that could all be set to change. DualShockers has discovered a recently published Sony patent, which was filed back in April, for ‘Ultra High-Speed Low-Latency Network Storage’.

While that doesn’t sound like the most fun or exciting patent in the world, it should mean good things for PS5 gamers. The patent relates to networking multiple NVME drives – the very same super-fast hard drives that the PS5 uses – together for game streaming purposes.

This system would be able to store and switch content between multiple different drives, thus enabling the speedy and reliable streaming of advanced gaming content to a local console.

This would open up the possibility of running PS5 games, with all their fast-access requirements, remotely through PlayStation Now.

Who knows, it might even lead Sony to upgrade the PS Now service itself, and to finally try and take on Microsoft’s imperious Xbox Game Pass with day one first party game access added to the roster of older games.

At the very least, we might finally be able to include the likes of Deathloop and Returnal in with our PS Now subscriptions.

As the original report points out, Sony’s efforts could also be future-proofing the streaming concept for a potential PS6. The patented system would be able to pull from multiple drives to provide even faster data access speeds, which the next PlayStation console would surely require.