How to stream Watchmen episode 8: Where to watch the HBO series

Watchmen episode 8 – what time is it on and where to stream the new HBO series

Tick tock, tick tock. Sorry Watchmen fans – the time is ticking on the first season of HBO’s brand new original series, with the penultimate episode of season one being the next one up in the schedule.

Get ready to set your clocks as HBO’s Watchmen episode 8 first airs tonight (December 9th) and it’s sure to be a big one. Read on to find out when Watchmen episode 8 is available in your country.

How to watch Watchmen: When does Watchmen episode 8 start?

If you’re living stateside then you’re in luck, as Watchmen episode 8 first airs on HBO at 9pm Eastern Standard Time.

For my fellow Watchmen fans living on the British side of the Atlantic, Watchmen episode 8 will go live in the early hours of Monday morning on Now TV, giving you chance to enjoy the latest episode with your breakfast, or during the morning commute – whatever takes your fancy.

Of course, there’s always a few people who prefer switching on the old telly and watching their favourite shows at a predetermined time. If you’re among that lot (no judgement here), then set your alarms to 9pm UK time on Monday 9th December, when Watchmen episode 8 will air on Sky Atlantic.

How to stream Watchmen episode 8 online

Let’s face it, the longer you wait to watch the latest episode of any show these days, the more of a chance you’ll have of encountering spoilers. If you don’t want the latest episode of Watchmen spoiled by Dave in accounting, then you’d best nab yourself a Now TV subscription.

With a Now TV subscription in tow, not only will you be among the first people in the UK to be granted viewing access to episode 8 of HBO’s Watchmen, but you’ll also have the ability to go back and watch all the episodes that have aired to date. Trust me, it’s never been easier to catch up – and it’s never too late either.

Watchmen episode 7 recap: Where is Doctor Manhattan? What happened in Vietnam?

Major spoilers ahead

So that was a bit of a cliffhanger, huh? For quite a few episodes now, it’s been hinted that the big blue man himself, Doctor Manhattan, might not be living on Mars after all, despite most of the general public believing the contrary. As it turns out, locating Doctor Manhattan might not require an intergalactic space mission after all – in fact, the man of the hour has been living in Tulsa, Oklahoma for quite some time.

We now know that Angela Abar’s husband, Cal, is Doctor Manhattan in disguise (probably should’ve seen that coming given how shredded the man is). What still remains a mystery however is how Angela and Doctor Manhattan’s paths crossed, and what agreement did they reach back in Vietnam? For the answers to these mysteries and more, tune in to this week’s episode for more superhero antics.

