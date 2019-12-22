Stream Tottenham vs Chelsea: How to watch on TV and online

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea – Stream the Premier League on any device

Tottenham vs Chelsea: It’s fourth versus fifth this Sunday, as Spurs host cross-town rivals, Chelsea. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to stream the game on any device, wherever you are.

Spurs are just three points behind Chelsea with the blues two ahead in terms of goal difference. As a result, if Jose Mourinho’s Spurs side could win by a three goal margin, they would leapfrog their rivals into the Champions League qualification spots.

Neither side are considered contenders for the league title this year, so grasping an Champions League qualification spot will be their ultimate goal. This fixture is a hugely important one as a result.

Tottenham vs Chelsea kick-off time – When does the game start?

The game kicks off at 4.30pm GMT, on Sunday December 22. Spurs are the hosts.

Tottenham vs Chelsea TV channel – What channel is the game on?

Sky have the broadcast rights for this game, so Sky Sports customers will be able to tune in on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can stream the match by purchasing a Now TV Sky Sports pass.

Now TV Sky Sports Pass Deal 1 Month Now TV Sports Pass If you want to catch this weekend's action, there's only one way to do it – with this fantastic offer from Now TV, getting you a full month of sporting goodness for just shy of £17. You can't say fairer than that.

Stream Tottenham vs Chelsea – How to watch online

Sky customers can access the match on the Sky Go app. It’s an easy way to watch the football on-the-go.

Alternatively, if you’re not a Sky customer, the Now TV options discussed above can be accessed on most devices.

If you’re not sure whether any of these options are suitable in the country you are in, a common work around is a VPN. Here’s our list of the best VPNs for streaming.

Best VPNs For Streaming Express VPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. Hotspot Shield One of the best overall VPN's on the market, Hotspot Shield is the fastest VPN for streaming, browsing and security. Pay for one year now and save 77%. Nord VPN Nord VPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. Expires at 20:30 on 18/06/2019.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Match Preview

As these two top teams battle it out to qualify for next season’s Champions League, fans will be eager to see some of their top talent on display. Lucas Moura and Jan Vertonghen scored the two goals that gained Tottenham three points away from home last week. Spurs will be hoping they can re-produce a similar performance at home in this London derby.

Despite their own array of top talent, Chelsea lost out to minnows Bournemouth last Saturday. Dan Gosling’s overhead effort was the difference in the Cherries’ 1-0 win.

On their most recent performances then, Tottenham are favourites in this fixture. The up-swing effect of welcoming new manager, Jose Mourinho, makes for better momentum than Chelsea’s current bad patch. The blues have lost two of their last three.

Going into this fixture, Chelsea will have to re-capture the flair and tempo that won them so many games earlier in the season. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho will, as usual, be striving to take the points by any means necessary. It’s an exciting prospect for fans.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…