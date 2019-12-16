Stream Crystal Palace vs Brighton: How to watch Monday night football on TV or online

Everyone loves Monday night football. While tonight’s game is no top of the table clash, Crystal Palace versus Brighton has every chance of being a highly entertaining and competitive fixture. Here’s how you can tune in, on any device, wherever you are.

Only three points separate the two sides so tonight’s match could see Brighton catch their rivals, should they win, and put a bit more distance between themselves and the drop zone.

Palace vs Brighton Kick-Off Time — When does the match start?

The match kicks off at 7.45pm GMT this evening, at Selhurst Park.

Palace vs Brighton TV Channel — What channel is the game on?

Sky have the broadcasting rights to tonight’s fixture, so you’ll be able to see the game on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Palace vs Brighton — How to stream the match online wherever you are

If you’re a Sky customer, then you’ll also have the option of streaming the game on the Sky Go app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can buy a Now TV pass from £9.99. If you decide to go for the pass and haven’t signed up for Sky Sports or Now TV previously, it can take some time for channel and streaming to be accessible to you – so, make sure you sign up well in advance.

Here are some useful links to get you started:

If you aren’t sure if you can access Sky Go in your country, then the best way to get around your issues is a VPN. We’ve got a guide to the best VPNs to help you out. VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and allow you to appear as if you are in a different country.

Here are three of the best VPNs for streaming:

Palace vs Brighton match preview

Crystal Palace have several key defenders missing with injuries. Joel Ward, Patrick van Aanhold and Jeffry Schlupp are all sidelined. Mamadou Sakho is unavailable too, thanks to is red card (and resulting three match ban,) from Palace’s win over Bournemouth.

The Seagulls are missing one or two players too though, with Dale Stephens, Jose Izquierdo and Solly March all unavailable for selection.

There may be one or two changes to the teams’ typical starting lineups then, but who will win?

Last year Palace lost both league fixtures against Brighton but currently it’s the Eagles that sit higher in the table.

In terms of form, Palace have won two of their last five, losing two and drawing 0-0 against struggling Watford last time out.

Brighton have only won one of their last five fixtures and have lost their last three. They’ll see this fixture as a chance to bounce back from a rough spell of league form.

It feels like momentum might be on Palace’s side this evening though and, if they can cope without their injuries list, it’s easy to see them getting the better of Brighton.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield.