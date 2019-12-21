Stream Man City vs Leicester: How to watch on TV or online

How to watch Manchester City vs Leicester – Watch on TV or online on any device

Man City vs Leicester: It’s a huge top of the table clash as the champions host the Foxes in Saturday’s late kick-off. Third place Manchester City look to make ground on second place Leicester, as they both race to catch league leaders, Liverpool. Here’s how you can tune in and watch the match on any device.

Man City vs Leicester kick-off time – When does the game start?

The game kicks off at 5.30pm GMT, Saturday December 21, at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

Man City vs Leicester TV channel – What channel is the game on?

Sky Sports have the broadcasting rights for this top of the table clash. The game will be available on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

If you want to watch the game but you’re not a Sky TV customer, you can pick up a Now TV Sky Sports pass.

Stream Man City vs Leicester – How to watch online

Sky customers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. It lets you watch Sky programmes on the go from mobile devices.

The option of a NowTV pass, explained above, could also work on your mobile devices or laptop.

If you’re not sure whether any of these options are suitable in the country you are in, a common work around is a VPN. Here’s our list of the best VPNs for streaming.

Manchester City vs Leicester Match Preview

Four points separate the two sides going into Saturday’s fixture. Both teams have impressed this season but City have lacked their characteristic consistency.

They’ve scored more than Leicester thus far but also conceded eight more goals, thanks to defensive injuries and dis-organised performances.

In midweek, Manchester City beat Oxford United away in the Carabao Cup and they’ve won their last three consecutive games. Before that a galling home loss to cross-town rivals, Manchester United, saw Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial pick apart some of the holes in Pep’s troubled defence.

Leicester have had a fantastic season so far. They overcame Everton in mid-week to progress in the league cup but were frustrated in the previous fixture, a 1-1 home draw to struggling Norwich.

At this stage Manchester City have a lot of ground to make up if they want to retain their title. Liverpool are 14 points ahead of them, which is a huge gap at this stage of the season. It’s not unthinkable that City could close that gap, but they’ll have to start doing so soon.

As a result, this fixture is a very important one. A win for City might keep their hopes alive, where a win for Leicester could see them take on the mantle of being Liverpool’s real challengers.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…