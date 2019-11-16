Where and when to watch Dilmaghani vs Fonseca tonight

The vacant IBO Super Featherweight World Title will be on the line when Alex Dilmaghani takes on Nicaragua’s Francisco Fonseca tonight at York Hall. There’s an exciting undercard too, and the Hennessy Sport promotion will be available to watch for free. Here’s how you tune into Dilmaghani vs Fonseca tonight.

Dilmaghani can relish home advantage as he heads into his first world title bout, though he doesn’t have the advantage when it comes to experience. Fonseca has twice challenged for the more highly respected IBF Super Featherweight world title, albeit unsuccessfully. He took on two world class fighters, in Tevin Farmer and Gervonta Davis, and went the distance with Farmer when he faced him last year.

The Englishman’s story is an unusual one. After suffering an early career defeat to a fighter with a losing record, Dilmaghani went to Mexico, the US and Canada to fine tune his boxing skills. He returned to the UK for his last fight against Martin Parlagi, as a changed man and a tough, exciting fighter.

This fight was re-arranged when Fonseca pulled out at the last minute due to illness, on September 28. This has created antagonism between the fighters as, initially, Dilmaghani levelled accusations at Fonseca suggesting that his reasons for pulling out weren’t genuine.

Dilmaghani vs Fonseca time

Coverage starts at 9pm GMT.

However, it remains to be seen exactly how much of the undercard will be available to viewers. Channel 5, at time of writing, doesn’t have the undercard listed as being shown on my5 in its online listings.

As always, boxing schedules are hard to predict, given the possibility of knockouts and early stoppages to any fight.

Dilmaghani vs Fonseca TV channel

As mentioned above, this is no expensive PPV event. Instead, you can tune in for free on Channel 5.

How to watch Dilmaghani vs Fonseca online

You can also live stream Channel 5 through My5.

Dilmaghani vs Fonseca fight preview

Dilmaghani vs Fonseca has the potential to be an evenly matched thriller of a fight.

Dilmaghani re-invented himself in his years fighting outside the UK and showcased an appealing, hard-hitting style when he stopped Martin Parlagi back in May. Meanwhile Fonseca, having gone the distance with the ever-impressive Tevin Farmer, shows he won’t be easy to overcome.

Both men have predicted they will win by stoppage but a hard-fought points result looks altogether more likely.

It’s a coup for fans to watch a world title fight on readily available terrestrial TV, avoiding expensive pay-per-views or subscription fees. However, the IBO world title is seen as a lesser title, outside of boxing’s ‘big 4’ — The WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO.

It’s a meaningful stepping-stone though, and a win could set either man up for bigger fights and a tilt at the more highly regarded world titles. Fonseca himself has twice challenged for the IBF belt.

Interestingly, the main supporting contest features Francisco Fonseca’s brother, Freddy Fonseca, who contests the WBA International Super Featherweight Title against unbeaten John Joe Nevin.

The Nicaraguan duo visited London’s East End to take promotional shots which suggested comparison with another pair of brothers who famously dished out punishment in boxing rings (and beyond) in East London… The Kray twins, both of whom had professional boxing careers themselves.

Elsewhere on the undercard Connor Marsden goes into his fourth fight, taking on former Welsh champion Craig Woodruff. Though not stacking up to the quality of the main event and main supporting contest, this bout is likely to be competitive and interesting for fans, we hope it makes it onto the televised card.

Samuel Antwi faces Fernando Valencia in what should be a showcase of his talents. His team will hope for a routine win and a gathering of momentum going into the new year.

Romania’s Falvius Biea takes on Berman Sanchez, and will also be expected to pick up a routine victory.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…