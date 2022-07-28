Stranger Things writers laugh off reports of retroactive edits

The writers of Stranger Things have strongly denied scenes from earlier seasons have been cut or re-edited, following reports and online theories suggesting otherwise.

Earlier this week a TikTok user claimed she’d spotted an edit to a scene in the first season where Jonathan photographs Nancy as she changes. The theory was the Duffer brothers had gone back to retroactively remove the show in order to clean up Jonathan’s image. That didn’t happen and the scene remains as it was initially published, as the Stranger Things writers room has now pointed out.

A GQ article highlighting the supposed edit called it a “worrying TV trend” and referenced interview with the creators where they’d revealed plans to “George Lucas” certain elements of the show. That’s a reference to the Star Wars auteur’s habit of tinkering with the Star Wars movies, before the sale to Disney.

However, that was a reference to a plan to fill a plot hole spotted by a fan. An episode of the most recent Season 4 of the show was set on March 22, but an earlier season had established that was Will Bryers’ birthday. As a result GQ corrected its article (via Deadline) and the Stranger Things writers were pretty gleeful about the whole thing.

On Twitter they wrote: “It’s hilarious that an article bashing the show for retroactively editing a scene (based off a false TikTok rumour) has now had to retroactively edit their own article. Oops”