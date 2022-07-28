 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Stranger Things writers laugh off reports of retroactive edits

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The writers of Stranger Things have strongly denied scenes from earlier seasons have been cut or re-edited, following reports and online theories suggesting otherwise.

Earlier this week a TikTok user claimed she’d spotted an edit to a scene in the first season where Jonathan photographs Nancy as she changes. The theory was the Duffer brothers had gone back to retroactively remove the show in order to clean up Jonathan’s image. That didn’t happen and the scene remains as it was initially published, as the Stranger Things writers room has now pointed out.

A GQ article highlighting the supposed edit called it a “worrying TV trend” and referenced interview with the creators where they’d revealed plans to “George Lucas” certain elements of the show. That’s a reference to the Star Wars auteur’s habit of tinkering with the Star Wars movies, before the sale to Disney.

However, that was a reference to a plan to fill a plot hole spotted by a fan. An episode of the most recent Season 4 of the show was set on March 22, but an earlier season had established that was Will Bryers’ birthday. As a result GQ corrected its article (via Deadline) and the Stranger Things writers were pretty gleeful about the whole thing.

On Twitter they wrote: “It’s hilarious that an article bashing the show for retroactively editing a scene (based off a false TikTok rumour) has now had to retroactively edit their own article. Oops”

You might like…

Stranger Things 4 surpasses billion-hours, but those long episodes helped

Stranger Things 4 surpasses billion-hours, but those long episodes helped

Chris Smith 3 weeks ago
How to watch Stranger Things Season 4 right now

How to watch Stranger Things Season 4 right now

Thomas Deehan 2 months ago
Stranger Things Season 4 obliterates Netflix’s biggest premiere record

Stranger Things Season 4 obliterates Netflix’s biggest premiere record

Chris Smith 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.