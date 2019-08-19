Stranger Things comes to Dead By Daylight, with several characters joining the horror game

Asymmetrical slasher game Dead by Daylight is adding yet another classic movie villain to its roster, with developers Behaviour Interactive announcing a tie-in with Netflix spook-’em-up Stranger Things.

This update is adding two new survivors in addition to a new killer. In terms of survivors, the first series’ terrifying Demogorgon will enter the game as a killer, while Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington are reuniting for a team-up for the first time since the first season of Stranger Things.

There’s no word yet on exactly what powers we’ll see from both the killers and the new survivors, but it should shift things up quite a bit: the Demogorgon is the first killer in the game that isn’t even humanoid, and if nothing else the difference to his silhouette as it comes at you through the fog should be terrifying enough. It’s exciting because if this works what is there to stop other collaborations with other non-humanoid killers like Chucky — okay, he’s small but humanoid — or Cujo or The Thing. Obviously a Xenomorph or the Predator would be a dream, but now they belong to the house of mouse it’s unsure if Disney will license them out.

The game is fit to burst with licensed characters at this point. Nancy and Steve join survivors like Left 4 Dead’s Bill Overbeck, Saw’s Detective Tapp, Halloween’s Laurie Strode and even the Evil Dead’s Ash Williams.

Meanwhile, the Demogorgon joins killers like Mike Myers, Freddy Krueger, Ghost Face and Leatherface. It’s a veritable compendium of classic horror characters, and the Stranger Things team should fit right it.Every character in the game has their own unique playstyle and flavour, and they are joined by several original characters that add new playstyles to it too.

At this point it’s probably the most over the top horror game of all time, if not the best. This is a great opportunity to give it a go.

