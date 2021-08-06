Stranger Things 4 will not hit Netflix in 2021

Netflix has officially confirmed the next series of Stranger Things will not arrive until 2022.

In a new ‘Sneak Peak’ teaser trailer on Friday, the company confirmed the fourth season of arguably its flagship streaming show will skip 2021 entirely. That’s after the pandemic forced a 2020 without Stranger Things to brighten it.

The new 30-second trailer features new footage from the new season, including a brand new monster, a look at a theme park and a glimpse at some of our favourite characters who all seem to be fighting the good fight.

“Something is coming. IT is almost here,” says a voice-over during the conventional fast-cuts as the trailer comes to a crescendo.

There’s also a new look at what appears to be David Harbour’s Hopper character, whose return was teased in the first trailer released in February.

We know from interviews with show creators the Duffer brothers that Hopper somehow survived the Season 3 crescendo, after helping to destroy the Russian’s secret lab beneath the Starcourt shopping mall.

“Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’ (Hopper); he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other,” series creators the Duffer brothers said last year.

“Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more.”

Season 3 production was suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic and by the time season four lands, it’ll be at almost three years since the end of the third season.