Stranger Things 4 surpasses billion-hours, but those long episodes helped

Those long episode run times have certainly paid-off for the makers of Stranger Things 4, with Netflix revealing the latest season has now passed the billion-hour viewing mark.

Following the launch of the concluding Stranger Things 4: Part 2 on Friday, the streaming giant announced it’s the first English-language show to surpass one billion hours watched from a single series. The only other, as you’ve probably guessed by the description, is the viral hit Squid Game.

Netflix says the metric covers the first 28 days after the episodes dropped on the platform and combines Part 1 and Part 2 of Season 4. The former dropped back on May 27 and this metric combines the two parts. It has amassed 1,151,240,000 in total.

Of course the gargantuan run times for some of these nine episodes has certainly contributed to the hours the show has racked up. The season finale was 140 minutes, for example, and the penultimate episode was 85 minutes; both longer than some full-length feature films. The show runners have said the episodes will be shorter in season 5.

“Stranger Things 4 returned with new episodes as viewers rocked out to the “most metal concert in the history of the world” — thanks to Eddie Munson and Metallica. The record-breaking series pulled in 301.28M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week and appearing in the Top 10 in 93 countries,” Netflix writes.

“The series holds the #1 spot on the Most Popular English TV List with 1.15Bn hours viewed. Additionally, Seasons 1-3 held their standing on the English TV List – Season 1 with 34.47M hours viewed, Season 2 with 30.26 hours viewed and Season 3 with 30.28M hours viewed this week.”

Here’s the top ten all time series in terms of hours viewed during the first 28 days, which also includes Stranger Things 3.