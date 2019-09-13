Fancy a free PS4 Pro, unlimited data and a two-year subscription service to Now TV to go with your brand new iPhone XR? For just £56 a month (after cashback) and no upfront cost, this incredible deal from Mobile Phones Direct gets you all that – this is not a drill.

Talk about a great deal to round out the working week. The announcement of the soon-to-be-released iPhone 11 has got everyone scrambling for a cracking offer on the iPhone XR, but Mobile Phones Direct has got the competition beat.

Not only are you getting unlimited data (which is a Godsend in itself), but this Vodafone tariff also gets you a free PS4 Pro for countless hours of gaming fun, plus you can have your choice of a free two-year subscription to either Now TV, Prime Video, Spotify or Sky Sports.

For the sake of argument, let’s total all that up. The PS4 Pro initially retailed at £349, while a two year subscription to Spotify (at £9.99 a month) would set you back £239.76. With those number in mind, you could save up to £588.76 with this deal – talk about a bargain.

If you’ve been living under a rock and aren’t familiar with the prowess of the iPhone XR – one of our favourite phones of 2018 – then here’s a snippet of our verdict:

“The iPhone XR is a fantastic mixture of the best high-end features from the iPhone XS at a price more people will find affordable. It’s not cheap, but I think it proves great value when you consider how fast it is and how good the camera is. Some might argue the screen lacks a high resolution. While they’re not wrong, the display here is still nice and colourful.”

At such a ridiculous price, we can imagine this offer flying off the shelves as word spreads, so if you’re interested, don’t let this amazing deal pass you by.

