Stock shortages suggest new iPad 9th generation could be imminent

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple could be set to announce a new iPad 9th generation model, if recent stock shortages are any indication.

It’s been noted that the availability of Apple’s current iPad 8th generation, which launched in September 2020, has dropped significantly across several major markets.

In the US and the UK, delivery dates for the year-old model have been pushed back by more than a month, depending on the model.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who is known for his strong Apple connections, noted the shortages in a recent tweet. He also claims that Apple employees have been told to not speculate to customers as to the possible reasons why.

It doesn’t take a great deal of insight to put the pieces of this particular puzzle together. Apple is more than likely shaping up to launch an iPad 9th generation, aka iPad 9, aka iPad (2021).

It’s not uncommon for stock shortages to be observed ahead of fresh Apple launches, as the company’s efficient production line switches over to meet the imminent demand for a new product.

The real question here, then, is when will Apple announce its next iPad? It recently confirmed a September 14 ‘California Streaming’ launch event, but that’s widely tipped to concern the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7.

Would Apple squeeze a cheeky iPad launch into the mix? Rumour suggests that it might. But it’s also not unusual for Apple to hold a further launch event later in the year.

Whether or not we hear about the iPad 9 next week, then, we wouldn’t recommend laying your money down on an iPad 8 right now. Unless you can find a heavy discount, of course.

