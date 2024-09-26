Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

SteelSeries announces first set of gaming earbuds

Jon Mundy

SteelSeries has announced a new set of earbuds aimed specifically at gamers.

The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are the first of their kind from the storied accessory brand – a relatively compact set of silicone-tipped true wireless earphones designed with the low latency demands of gaming in mind.

We’ve seen such things before of course – think the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro, the Sony Inzone Buds, or the Sony PlayStation Pulse Explore – but not from this brand.

The Arctis Gamebuds handle the whole messy gaming latency thing (which is why regular earbuds tend to be bad for gaming) through a dedicated 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection, with a bundled in USB-C dongle hooking into the source. When not in use, said dongle stashes away in the charging case – this thing is tiny alright.

The brand is also promising “intense 360-degree audio” via its potent 6mm neodymium magnetic drivers.

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds Xbox edition
They should also be good enough to slot into everyday life, with a relatively discrete design (look ma, no RGB lighting) and regular old Bluetooth connectivity. You’ll also get full active noise cancellation (ANC), supplied by four mics, as well as a transparency mode.

SteelSeries is promising 10 hours of battery life, extended by around 30 hours using the charging case to recharge. You also get Qi wireless charging support, which is always welcome.

The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are designed to work across platforms. There are specific versions for PlayStation (in white) and Xbox (in black), but both should also pair up with Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile. The Xbox pair look like the ones to go for if you want a set that works with everything.

On the latter front, the Arctis GameBuds will have their own companion app with more than 100 gaming presets, as well as the usual settings and general tinkering options.

Expect the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds to hit shops on October 29, priced £159.99/$159.99. Pre-orders from the SteelSeries website are open now.

Jon Mundy
