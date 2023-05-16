Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Steam offers first 90-minute game trial

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Valve has started offering its first 90-minute game trial over on Steam.

Starting with this year’s Dead Space remake, you should now start to see select Steam games offering the ability to play 90 minutes for free. It’s a more in depth demo system, essentially.

It’s being seen as a way to counteract excessive refund requests. Steam offers the ability to request a refund within two hours of starting to play a game, but presumably offering a free 90 minute trial will cut down on the use (and abuse) of that system significantly.

On the consumer side, it promises to avoid you having to shell out good money (even if only temporary) on yet another poorly optimised or flat out broken PC game, of which there have been far too many of late.

All you need to do is head to the Dead Space page on Steam and click to Play Now. You’ll then be able to play as much of the game as possible within a hard 90-minute limit. Incidentally, Dead Space is currently selling 20% cheaper that usual, and has been on offer elsewhere of late. If you do like the free trial, now’s a good time to buy the game outright.

Diablo IV: £20 discount when you buy an Xbox Series X

Diablo IV: £20 discount when you buy an Xbox Series X

Xbox is offering their premium Series X console with a discounted copy of Diablo IV on Amazon right now.

  • Amazon
  • Was £489.99
  • Now £469.95
View Deal

It seems this free trial offer is only running until May 29, so don’t expect future free trial deals to extend indefinitely.

We don’t have any official word on the identity of any future games that might use this new 90-minute free trial system on Steam. It would seem to be a good bet that EA will follow up with another at some point, though.

You might like…

Best PC Games 2023: The top ten titles to play right now

Best PC Games 2023: The top ten titles to play right now

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
Best PC Game Controller 2023: Our three favourite gamepads

Best PC Game Controller 2023: Our three favourite gamepads

Thomas Deehan 3 weeks ago
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Review

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Review

Ryan Jones 7 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.