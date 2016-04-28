Steam now accepting Bitcoin payments

Steam is now accepting Bitcoin as payment for purchases made on the store.

Heading onto the Steam store and proceeding to make a purchase, you can now choose Bitcoin as a payment option in the drop-down box:

The news was also confirmed on the BitPay blog:

“Valve reached out to us because they were looking for a fast, international payment method for Steam users in emerging gaming markets in countries like India, China, and Brazil.

“While more users are coming online in in these countries, traditional payment options like credit cards often aren’t available. As the internet’s universal currency, Bitcoin will allow Steam to easily reach gamers in every market around the world – without the high fees or the risk of chargeback fraud that come with card payments.”

Will you be buying your Steam games with Bitcoin from now on? Let us know in the comments.