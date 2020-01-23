Steam Lunar New Year Sale is live! Here are the best deals

The Steam Lunar New Year sale is now live and, if you don’t know what that signifies, who cares? Cheap games!

The Valve-owned PC gaming platform is once again giving its loyal subjects the chance to save a fortune on a number of top titles. Really, the seasonal offerings make us wonder why anyone would really pay full price for a PC games. But any how, let’s crack on with the latest deals.

You can save 20% on Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, while there’s 67% off the rebooted version of Resident Evil 2, 75% off Dark Souls III and 67% off The Hitman 2.

Related: Best PC Games 2020

If those day one deals aren’t enough for you (and bear in mind this will be going on all weekend), there’s 60% off Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, 75% off Life is Strange 2 and 60% off Street Fighter V Arcade Edition. Destiny 2 is 25% off too.

If you haven’t snapped it up yet, The Witcher III is available for 70% off. There’s literally thousands of games on offer, with new deals coming each day, so we’ll be updating this page as new savings are posted.

If you don’t own The Witcher III yet, it’s widely regarded as the best game of this generation, and, in all honesty, would probably feature highly in the all-time rankings.

Our reviewer Stuart Andrews writes: “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the RPG by which all other RPGs should be judged. Not only has CD Projekt Red deliverered the largest and most convincing fantasy open-world we’ve ever seen, but a storyline, quests and systems that make it an incredibly compelling place to run, ride and sail around in.”

Has you browsed the latest Steam sale? Have you picked up any superb bargains? Which titles are you hoping Valve will discount before the weekend is out? Share the best deals with us @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …