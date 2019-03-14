Steam Link Anywhere will stream your PC games, well, anywhere

PC gaming giant Valve has announced an open beta for its Stream Link Anywhere app that will enable games to be played on a wide range of devices away from the desktop.

The beta app is available today on Android, the discontinued Steam Link hardware and even the Raspberry Pi micro computer (quite apt, given it’s Pi Day!).

The Steam Link Anywhere app will enable users to stream their games from any computer running Steam to a compatible device stationed anywhere in the world.

Steam says the only requirements for using the Steam Link Anywhere app are a good network connection on the play device and a good upload connection on the hosting PC. Unlike the current Steam Link app, the two devices do not need to be on the same network.

Crucially, additional hardware isn’t needed and it means gamers will be able to take their entire game libraries with them wherever they roam, provided there are agreeable network conditions.

It will appeal hugely to loyal Steam users who’ve already build up a vast library of games, who may not want to cart their gaming rig around with them everywhere they go.

There’s no news yet on which other devices the Steam Link Anywhere app will become available on, but surely the clue is in the name, right?

The announcement comes at a crucial time with both Google and Microsoft planning to make massive splashes in the game streaming arena. Google’s Project Stream is likely to bring AAA games to the Chrome Browser and will be fully unveiled at GDC next week.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is believed to be close to launching its own xCloud streaming service, which will bring Xbox One games to new devices via cloud-based streaming. It’s even thought Microsoft is pursuing the Nintendo Switch as a host for this endeavour, as well as iOS and Android devices.

Is Steam Link Anywhere fixing to be the answer to your gaming prayers? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.