Steam Deck is on sale for the first time ever in the Steam Spring Sale 2023

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Valve is celebrating the Steam Deck‘s first birthday by offering a 10% discount on the handheld PC gaming machine.

It’s the first time excellent portable PC gaming rig has been discounted since it belatedly went on sale a year ago. Since that time, Valve has done a sensational job in clearing order waitlists and the console has been available on general sale for quite some time now.

From today, until the end of the Steam Spring Sale on March 23 (at 10am PT, 5pm UK time), you’ll be able to grab all three storage configurations at the discounted rate.

The 64GB model is down from $399/£349 to £359.10/£314.10. The 128GB option with faster NVMe SSD storage and a carrying case is down from $529.00/£459 to $476/£413.10. Finally, the top dog, the 512GB NVMe SSD , which also comes with a premium anti-glare etched glass screen is down from $649/£569 to $584/512.10.

That’s quite a significant saving on a device that was one of the absolute best products we reviewed in 2022. The Steam Deck won Best Games Console at the TrustedReviews awards last September.

“Portable gaming systems have seen a boom in recent years, but few have provided the quality that the Steam Deck offers,” we wrote.

“It’s powerful enough to play virtually any Steam game in your library, and yet is still light enough that you can game on the go without making your arms ache.”

The Steam Sale also has discounts on some of the most played games on the Steam Deck, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (70% off), Hades (50% off), Cyberpunk 2077 (50% off) and Stray (20%) off. You can see all of the details here. Fill your boots.

There’s never been a better time to grab a Steam Deck and if you’re still on the fence, check out our in-depth Steam Deck review.

