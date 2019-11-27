The Steam Autumn Sale is now live – here are some of the best deals

The annual Steam Autumn Sale has arrived ahead of Black Friday 2019 – bringing with it an abundance of exciting deals and discounts for the digital platform.

Set to last until December 3 (which is the early part of the next week) Steam’s Autumn Sale is providing some substantial slashes on the year’s biggest games, making us feel a little silly for not holding fire on our purchases until now.

The storefront has made finding your favourite titles a little easier by sorting its homepage into the best sellers, biggest discounts and a variety of different genres. This way – even casual gamers should’ve have much trouble tracking down a tempting bargain.

We’ve compiled some of our favourite discounts below, ensuring we’ve crammed in a variety of different genres, including a mixture of blockbusters and independent games worth a punt:

Resident Evil 2 – £14.84

Civilization 6 – £12.49

Monster Hunter World – £24.99

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – £13.49

The Witcher 3: GOTY Edition – £10.49

Devil May Cry 5 – £14.84

Gear 5 – £24.99

Kindred Spirits on the Roof – £10.79

Cities Skylines – £5.79

Dark Souls 3 – £9.99

Disco Elysium – £27.99

Be sure to check your Steam wishlist while you’re at it, since there will likely be a handful of bargains you’ve forgotten about and might want to take advantage of. I found myself in a pretty similar situation immediately after logging in.

Resident Evil 2 for less than £15 is an absurdly brilliant deal – especially since it snapped up our Game of the Year 2019 award earlier this month. “A survival horror triumph for Capcom. It translates the 1998 original onto modern hardware with an experience that feels fresh, exciting and absolutely terrifying to play,” reads our 4.5/5 review.

Recent reports suggest that a fully-fledged remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis is already in the works, set to translate the PS1 classic to modern platforms with the same luscious visuals and mechanics implemented into its predecessor. Fingers crossed this rumour is true, since we’d love to play it.

