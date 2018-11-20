Stay healthy with this amazing Withings Thermo Black Friday deal

You can grab the Withings Thermo smart thermometer for a piddly £59.95 thanks to this amazing Black Friday deal. For more deals like this, check out our Black Friday deals round-up.
The discount runs until midnight tonight and marks an impressive £30 drop on the device’s regular £89.95 RRP, so make sure to snap one up quickly.
Withings / Nokia Thermo – Smart Temporal Thermometer
Withings / Nokia Thermo – Smart Temporal Thermometer
You can grab the Withings Thermo for a piddly £59.95 this Black Friday!
The Thermo was unveiled at CES 2016 and is the ultimate accessory for any parent, or health conscious buyer. It uses 16 advanced sensors to read your temperature in seconds. The tech makes the Thermo’s reading significantly more accurate than competing thermometers.
The Thermo also has smart functionality that lets it beam the data back to your smartphone. The data is stored in the Withings Health app, which uses intelligent algorithms to spot anomalies and potential health issues. As we noted in our hands-on with the Withings Thermo:
“Instead of just relying on Bluetooth, the Thermo also has built-in Wi-Fi for beaming your data back to the app. Inside the app you can set up profiles for up to five family members, view a temperature diary and add any extra symptoms or medical issues. It’s even possible to share your Thermo data, sending it directly to your doctor, for example.”
