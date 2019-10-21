Are you a starter, watcher, or completer? How Netflix categorises viewers

Netflix splits its viewers in to three categories, depending on how much of a film or television show they end up watching.

According to a letter sent to Parliament in the UK, Netflix categorising viewers as ‘starters’, ‘watchers’, and ‘completers’ and then uses that data decide whether to renew a show. The company says this performance data is shared with the content creators to offer an indication on how the content is doing once it has been released.

So, starters are those two only watch around two minutes of a film or episode, watchers are households that get through 70% of a film or single episode, while the completers are those who watch 90% of a film or series within the first 7/28 days of it being available on Netflix.

Netflix is trying to be more transparent with the UK government as it aims to produce more and more of its original content in foreign markets, amid concerns over the company is harming the film industries and broadcasters in their home nations.

Parliament is currently investigating whether online streaming service, looking into the impact on public service broadcasting in the age of video on demand.

Netflix’s supplementary written evidence (via The Verge) outlines the “UK is one of our top three locations for production globally, along with the US and Canada. Our long-term commitment to the UK creative community and our intention to both continue and increase our investment in production is reflected in the recent announcement that we are creating a dedicated production hub in the UK.”

The company is currently building production facilities at Shepperton Studios, which will feature 14 sound stages, workshops and office space.

Netflix still doesn’t release viewing figures or ratings to the public, but during a quarterly earnings report last week, it revealed Stranger Things season three was its most popular show to date, playing in 64 million homes within 28 days.

