Kickstart your YouTube career with this epic £399 Canon G7X Mark II deal

Canon’s G7X Mark II has long been revered by YouTubers and stills photographers as a top-quality rock of a premium compact camera. And now it’s not quite so premium, dropping to its lowest ever price for a limited time on Amazon Prime Day – right now, you can pick one up for just £399.
That’s a huge 20% price slash for a camera that originally went on sale for £549. And while the G7X Mark II is just as capable at stills photography as it is video, it’s gained a huge following among YouTubers, including the likes of Zoella and Jake Paul, for its excellent vlogging powers.
Prime Day price slash – Canon G7X Mark II
Canon G7X Mark II
Canon G7X Mark II
The lowest ever price for this superb one-inch compact camera, which has a 20.2-megapixel sensor, 4.2x optical zoom and an excellent f/1.8-f/2.8 lens. It's particularly strong at vlogging too, thanks to its flip-up screen and fast and reliable autofocus.
Canon may have just released a G7X Mark III in the last week, but that camera has the same 24-100mm lens with bright f/1.8-2.8 aperture as the G7X Mark II, which also has a 20.2-megapixel one-inch sensor. This excellent combination produces smartphone-trumping stills and video quality, making this deal fantastic value for money.
The G7X Mark III is packed with other features that make it ideal for videographers and YouTube duty – there’s a flip-up screen, fast and accurate autofocus, excellent 1080p/60fps video quality, optical image stabilisation to keep footage steady if you’re walking around, plus Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to send creations to your smartphone.
It’s far from just a video compact too – stills shooters will appreciate the 4.2x optical zoom, Star Mode and Star Trails features, and Raw support for squeezing the most out of photo quality in post-processing software like Adobe Lightroom. The only feature it lacks is an optical viewfinder, but you’d have to pay considerably more for a compact with that feature.
In our review of the Canon G7X Mark II, we said: “Colour in JPEG images is superb directly from the camera, with satisfying punch but also a good degree of realism. When it comes to detail, there’s plenty to like here, with the G7X Mark II making a fantastic impression when looking at images at normal printing or viewing sizes.”
Our review concluded: “The G7X II is an extremely capable camera, which can produce some excellent images in a wide range of shooting conditions.”
