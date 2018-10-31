When it comes to robot parcel delivery, San Fran is eating Milton Keynes’ dust

The UK’s first robot parcel delivery service is now available for residents of Milton Keynes. The six-wheeled Starship robots, which have already been handling last mile take-away food and grocery deliveries, are now adept handling your packages (stop giggling at the back).

The £7.99 a month service requires folks in Milton Keynes to have their deliveries routed a Starship storage facility in the city. They’ll then be able to schedule a delivery within the hour using the mobile app.

Starship will remotely observe the stout little robots as they make their way to the recipients’ homes, navigating across roads and avoiding other human pedestrians. The company also has positioned cameras in order to deter to those folks who’d seek to impede the journey or, worse still, steal the contents.

The company says Packages subscribers will be able to use the service wherever they shop online, whether it be Amazon or ASOS. The firm says it will reduce the need to wait around at home all day for a delivery and offer peace of mind that packages aren’t sitting on the doorstep in all weather, in clear view of potential thieves.

It could be be perfect for Brits going on holiday too, because the company will simply hold all of the packages for subscribers return home.

The company says: “Gone are the days of missed delivery slips and waiting around at home for deliveries that may never turn up. We deliver all of your online orders when you want them, around your schedule. Before work at 7am or back late at 10pm? No problem, we can deliver on-demand.”

Starship is promising a one-month trial of the service, which will also launch in San Francisco before the end of the year, which can be cancelled at any time.

