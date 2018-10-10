Stardew Valley is set to make its mobile debut later this month

ConcernedApe’s spectacular farming adventure, Stardew Valley, is headed to iOS devices later this month, with the Android version also nearing completion.

Set to launch for iOS on October 24, Stardew Valley Mobile will include all of the content from the recent 1.3 update, although that sadly excludes multiplayer.

However, it has been built with a custom user interface for mobile users, meaning new icons, menus and controls suitable for touch devices.

PC players who are keen to try out the mobile release but don’t wish to lose their progress can even transfer save data, although you’ll need to say goodbye to any installed mods.

Regarding the Android release, the developer has said this version is almost complete and will be ready to share concrete details soon. We’ll update this story when that happens.

Eric Barone, the game’s creator, said in the announcement post that this release will not affect the launch of multiplayer on consoles, as the project is done be a separate team. News on this feature is also expected in the near future.

Stardew Valley is a wonderful game, earning 9/10 in our review. We praised its addictive gameplay, lovely visuals and irresistible amount of charm:

Related: Best PC Games

‘It’s the best of its kind, surpassing the classic titles it shamelessly imitates to create one of the most delightful games of the past decade.

The act of managing your own farm is likely a little dull in reality, but ConcernedApe has injected such a splendorous mixture of rewarding gameplay and impeccable narrative warmth that it’s impossible not to recommend.’

Are you excited to finally play Stardew Valley on mobile? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews