Star Wars Coke bottles have built-in OLED lightsabers – but you can’t buy them

With Rise of Skywalker’s theatrical release just a couple of weeks away, we’re firmly in the midst of Star Wars commercial tie-in season.

Perhaps our favourite Force-themed merch so far is these limited edition Coca-Cola No Sugar bottles that rock OLED displays that give light to the sabers depicted on the label.

The special edition bottles featuring Rey and Kylo Ren bearing the Jedi and Sith weapons of choice, light up when touched by soft drink enthusiasts. Here’s how it looks:

The battery-powered OLED bottle has “technology compressed into a paper-thin level and installed on a malleable surface,” according to Mothership. It can light up around 500 times, with each power-up lasting for five seconds.

Unfortunately, the special edition bottles only appear to be going on sale in Singapore with availability over the three weekends running up to the release of the final film in the Skywalker Saga.

There’s only 8,000 of them in total, which are hidden in secret 7-Eleven locations across the country – 45 of them to be precise. In order to get one, Singaporeans will have to solve riddles on Coca-Cola’s Facebook, Instagram and campaign website. Doing so will give them a limited time window to grab the special edition bottle, which comes in an even more special edition box.

Back in the tech realm, Samsung is also on the Rise of Skywalker bandwagon with special edition versions of the Galaxy Note 10.

The new design elements and content will be bundled with a specially-designed case for the device and themed Galaxy Buds and S Pen. You’ll also get a metal badge and a commemorative box. In terms of the digital content, there’s wallpapers, shutdown animations, icons and sounds.

It’ll be available in select markets from December 10, ten days before the firm is released globally, including the UK.

