Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is getting a remake for PS5 and PC

Star Wars fans can rejoice as the legendary story of the Knights of the Old Republic will be remade for the PS5 and PC.

Aspyr Media will be remaking BioWare and LucasArts’ cult classic, with updated visuals that will be rebuilt from the ground up, so we can expect the game to look very different from its 2003 inspiration.

PlayStation has confirmed the remake will be a “console exclusive on PlayStation 5 at launch”, which indicates that it will eventually be ported over to the Xbox Series X too.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic takes place around 4000 years before the original trilogy and focuses on new characters in the Star Wars universe with an RPG format.

It was revealed that Sony Interactive Entertainment will play a key role working alongside Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games. As a creative collaborator, we can only hope that the game makes good use out of the PS5’s capabilities, such as the haptic feedback from the DualSense controller.

The game is still in early development so we’re not expecting to see much more about it for some time, but you can check out the beautiful visuals in the trailer below.

We currently have no release date yet for the latest Star Wars game, but make sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews as we’ll be updating you with the latest information as it comes out.

Sony announced a number of other games for the PS5 last night during the PlayStation Showcase, including Insomniac’s new Wolverine game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok. Click the links to check out all the new details.

Sony also confirmed that Gran Turismo 7 will launch in 2022, while announcing that it will be launching an Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy remaster for PS5 and PC. With so many exciting games announced, it certainly looks like a good time to be a PS5 owner.

