Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS4 and Xbox One release finally nailed down

Jon Mundy

Electronic Arts has finally revealed details on the PS4 and Xbox One release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

It’s been almost exactly a year since we brought you the news that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was going to receive a last-gen version after all. Now EA has finally revealed a solid release date, with the game set to hit PS4 and Xbox one on September 17.

When EA CEO Andrew House revealed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was indeed coming to older platforms last year, it was quite the turn up for the books. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was initially announced as a current gen exclusive, with a greatly expanded world that apparently only the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S (as well as equivalent PC hardware) could handle.

Of course, publishers are never ones to leave money on the table, and the vast previous-gen player base evidently kicked up enough of a fuss to warrant a second look at the game’s viability on older hardware.

The new PS4 and Xbox One version will be sold for £44.99 / $49.99, and is available to pre-order now. Those who do get their name down nice and early will receive some free cosmetic items, including a Hermit Cosmetic inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi, as well as the Hermit Lightsaber Set and Combustion Blaster Set.

EA and developer Respawn are promising “a variety of optimisations aimed at maximising the hardware capabilities of the consoles”.

PC gamers might also be interested in EA’s accompanying promise of an update over the coming weeks that will “bring enhancements to the game’s technical performance, controls and more, plus a variety of quality-of-life improvements.” The PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor didn’t launch in the best of states, to say the least.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

