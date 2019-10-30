Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to launch on Steam as EA rejoins the digital store

Electronic Arts has announced that it will begin bringing its library of titles to Valve’s Steam store, beginning with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order this November.

Previously, Origin was the only place to purchase titles published by Electronic Arts on PC, although this is set to change in the coming months with the launch of Respawn’s latest effort.

Set to launch on November 15, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be coming simultaneously to Origin and Steam, with members of EA and Origin Access also able to access benefits despite the change of client.

It’s now available to pre-order, and will be followed by The Sims 4, Apex Legends and “other major titles” in the coming months as the modern portfolio begins to transition. Don’t worry, crossplay will be accounted for alongside progression carrying over.

Steam users will still gain access to benefits such as digital discounts and a selection of free titles known as ‘The Vault’ which regularly sees a bunch of games added to it, whether they’re modern hits or forgotten classics.

It remains unclear if Electronic Arts will expand to other storefronts such as Humble or Epic, but with its sudden expansion to Steam it isn’t completely out of the question. It only means more players will be exposed its library in the end, though.

Known for the likes of Titanfall and Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order looks excellent, providing a solo adventure in the Star Wars universe we’ve been waiting for. Here’s hoping it lives up to all the hype.

‘From everything I’ve seen of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it has all the ingredients to be the game we’ve been waiting for. It strikes a compelling balance between thrilling lightsaber combat, creative platforming and meaningful yet light RPG mechanics that make it feel more substantial than your average action blockbuster,’ I wrote in my E3 2019 preview.

