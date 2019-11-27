These Star Wars Instant Pots are cute ‘n all, but where’s Baby Yoda?

With the Black Friday sales just a day or so away, many folks will undoubtedly have be eyeing a bargain Instant Pot purchase.

However, some will feel the force pulling them towards a full-priced purchase of the newest additions to the versatile kitchen appliance range, which combine the functionality of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yoghurt maker and sauté pan.

The new Star Wars-themed Instant Pots are adorned with some of the most iconic and beloved characters from the series, including BB-8, R2-D2, Chewbacca and Darth Vader. For those with Imperial entanglements, there’s also a Stormtrooper design.

Naturally, the smallest 3-Qt instant pot is brought to life by BB-8, while the largest 8-Qt model is depicted by Chewie (below). Sadly, The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda is nowhere to be seen.

The special edition releases are available exclusively via Williams Sonoma in the United States, starting at $80 and ranging up to $120. Unfortunately, the exclusivity means and proximity of release means we won’t be seeing any Black Friday savings. Neither are we likely to see them in the UK, but we’ll keep you posted.

All of the devices offer 13-built in programmes to account for most of your culinary needs. There’s soup/broth, meat/stew, bean/chili, poultry, slow cook, sauté, rice, multigrain, porridge, steam, yogurt, keep warm and pressure cook.

Instant Pots have become popular due to their unrivalled versatility and space-saving capabilities. The aforementioned brand name leads the way, but solutions like the Tefal All-in-One electric pressure cooker are also popular in the UK.

In our review, we afforded the device four stars and praised its ability to handle multiple cooking duties including pressure cook, slow cook, steam, brown, simmer, reheat and bake. There are also 11 programme buttons: rice, oatmeal, baby food, DIY (for manual cooking), stew/soup, vegetables, fish, meat, high, medium and low. That makes up 25 in total.

