Star Wars: The Clone Wars gets Disney Plus release date, but Brits have to wait

Disney Plus subscribers missing Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian won’t have to wait too long for their next fix from the galaxy far, far away.

The streaming platform has announced the long-awaited Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 will be available to view starting on February 21, with a dozen new episodes coming once a week.

They will be the final ever episodes of the wildly popular animated saga, which has brilliantly chronicled the events between Episode’s II and III of the Star Wars movie series.

Featuring all of our favourite Star Wars prequel characters, it has enabled us to get to know some others a little better, and even brings the return of one baddie thought dead. It was cancelled in 2013, much to the chagrin of an entire Galactic Republic of fans.

However, the return was confirmed at the San Diego Comic Con way back in the summer of 2018, before Disney Plus had a name or a launch date. Naturally, there’s a launch trailer to accompany the announcement.

Naturally, we see the show’s most popular character Ahsoka Tano (standalone series please Disney!), Anakin, Obi-Wan, Yoda Darth Maul, General Grievous, and the clone troopers before they do the dirty on the Jedi following the execution of Order 66.

You can see the trailer below.

The series can’t come soon enough for Disney Plus subscribers who have had very little in the way of fresh content to enjoy since The Mandalorian Season 1 ended in December.

For Brits, it’s good to know that The Clone Wars season 7 will be available when Disney Plus becomes available in the UK on March 24. The entertainment giant confirmed this week the £5.99 subscription platform will arrive a week earlier than advertised.

The Netflix rival is has been available in the United States since November 12, but the only European nation currently with access is the Netherlands.

