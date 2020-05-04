Star Wars Canon Timeline: An ordered guide to the films, TV shows and games

It’s May 4, you’ve got a Disney Plus subscription, some spare time, and you’re in the mood for Star Wars. But where do you start, what’s canon, what’s not, and which order should you be watching (or playing) the mainline films, TV shows and games?

Unlike an unhelpful protocol droid, we’re actually here to help. This guide focuses on the order established after the Disney/Lucasfilm purchase. We’re not going to include the novels, comics, web series, micro-animated series, iOS or browser games either as we’ll be here forever.

Still with us? Here’s the guide to the Star Wars canon for films, TV shows and games.

What’s Star Wars Canon?

Star Wars: The Old Republic

The Old Republic is set several thousands of years before the main timeline of the films and was thought not to be part of the canon. But, aspects of the lore – such as The Mandalorian War – has featured in episodes of Rebels and The Mandalorian.

The Phantom Menace

Technically, the canonical Star Wars universe is said to begin with The High Republic. With that still yet to be detailed, the entry point for all things Star Wars remains The Phantom Menace for now.

Attack of the Clones

The Clone Wars (film)

It’s believed that The Clone Wars film occurs a few episodes into the timeline of the The Clone Wars animated series, though as far as we can tell, it hasn’t been explicitly stated when.

The Clone Wars (s1-7)

This Clone Wars series is not to be confused with the Genndy Tartakovsky animation, which is not considered to be canon (but watch it anyway, it’s great). It charts the period between Attack of the Clones to when Anakin betrays the Jedi order and Order 66 command is executed by the Emperor in Revenge of the Sith.

Revenge of the Sith

Jedi: Fallen Order

Jedi: Fallen Order is a third-person video game that’s set during the prequel timeline, and follows a Jedi padawan hunted by the Empire after Order 66.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: Rebels (s1-4)

Rebels is an animated series that covers the span between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Rebels sees the Empire securing a hold on the galaxy and hunting the last remaining Jedi, while also detailing the emerging story of the Rebel Alliance.

Just to confirm its place in the canon, Saw Gerrera from Rogue One features in Rebels, and is voiced by Forest Whitaker too. Other actors from the series that bring their voices along include Ian McDiarmid’s Emperor, and Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: A New Hope

Battlefront

The 2015 reboot of the Battlefront series is considered to be canon, as it accurately follows the events of the series. It’s both a first/third-person shooter that’s primarily multiplayer-based.

As it is not a sequel to the original Battlefront series, it means that the Battlefront and Battlefront II video games made by Pandemic in the early 2000s are regarded as non-canonical, as are all the video games made prior to November 2015.

The Empire Strikes Back

Return of the Jedi

Battlefront II

The story of the Star Wars: Battlefront 2 video game starts around the Return of the Jedi but is mainly set around The Force Awakens and includes DLC that goes over the Battle of Jakku, describing how the Empire eventually lost the war.

The Mandalorian

Set five years after Return of the Jedi, but before The First Order comes to power. It’s mainly about a bounty hunter, the titular Mandalorian, who takes on a bounty and soon finds himself the hunted.

Force healing first makes its appearance ahead of Rise of Skywalker, and parts of the Old Republic lore also feature.

Star Wars: Resistance

Resistance is an animated series with the first series set in the years before The Force Awakens. It’s the story of a young Resistance pilot who is tasked with the mission of investigating the growing presence of The First Order.

The Force Awakens

Star Wars: Resistance s2

The second season of Resistance picks up after the end of the events of the season, running concurrently with The Last Jedi and leading up to what happens in Rise of Skywalker.

The Last Jedi

Rise of Skywalker

Rise of Skywalker ties the film series as part of the nine-part Skywalker Saga. Some have found it to be a satisfactory end, while others have been more mixed to the decisions the film takes.

