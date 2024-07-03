Standard iPhone 16 could reignite the range’s presige

Apple may be planning to restore a little parity between the top iPhone 16 models and the standard editions, in 2024.

According to supply chain sources Apple is planning to equip the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models with new processors from the forthcoming A18 series of chips.

Save £130 on the Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar Get a certified refurbished Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar for just £369 from the official Sonos outlet on eBay. Sonos outlet via eBay

RRP £499

Now £369 View Deal

This would be a change in course compared to the iPhone 15 range, which equipped the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with the 2022 A16 chip.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max got the A17 Pro chip. As a result, the iPhone 15 Pro series will have access to the best Apple Intelligence features and the iPhone 15 will miss out.

Earlier this week CTEE (via Apple Insider) reported the whole family of iPhone 16 models will get the A18 series of chips.

That line was largely buried in a wider report about Apple expecting a sales increase this year, and thus ordering more of said chips from suppliers. It said the chips would be built using a N3E process by TSMC.

This isn’t to say both phones will feature exactly the same chip, as the Pro models will likely get a Pro variant of the A18 processor. However, it would mean the iPhone 16 is less of a poor relation, rocking the previous year’s chip.

The iPhone 16 launch is now probably around 9 weeks away with Apple usually unveiling the new flagships at the beginning of September each year.

Elsewhere the updates are liable to be less pronounced as Apple leans into the new Apple Intelligence skills rather than big changes to the design, display or cameras within its next-generation handsets.