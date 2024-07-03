Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Standard iPhone 16 could reignite the range’s presige

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple may be planning to restore a little parity between the top iPhone 16 models and the standard editions, in 2024.

According to supply chain sources Apple is planning to equip the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models with new processors from the forthcoming A18 series of chips.

Save £130 on the Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar

Save £130 on the Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar

Get a certified refurbished Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar for just £369 from the official Sonos outlet on eBay.

  • Sonos outlet via eBay
  • RRP £499
  • Now £369
View Deal

This would be a change in course compared to the iPhone 15 range, which equipped the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with the 2022 A16 chip.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max got the A17 Pro chip. As a result, the iPhone 15 Pro series will have access to the best Apple Intelligence features and the iPhone 15 will miss out.

Earlier this week CTEE (via Apple Insider) reported the whole family of iPhone 16 models will get the A18 series of chips.

That line was largely buried in a wider report about Apple expecting a sales increase this year, and thus ordering more of said chips from suppliers. It said the chips would be built using a N3E process by TSMC.

This isn’t to say both phones will feature exactly the same chip, as the Pro models will likely get a Pro variant of the A18 processor. However, it would mean the iPhone 16 is less of a poor relation, rocking the previous year’s chip.

The iPhone 16 launch is now probably around 9 weeks away with Apple usually unveiling the new flagships at the beginning of September each year.

Elsewhere the updates are liable to be less pronounced as Apple leans into the new Apple Intelligence skills rather than big changes to the design, display or cameras within its next-generation handsets.

You might like…

iPhone 16 could feature super-skinny bezels

iPhone 16 could feature super-skinny bezels

Jon Mundy 4 months ago
iPhone 16: Everything you need to know so far

iPhone 16: Everything you need to know so far

Max Parker 4 months ago
iPhone 16 to reportedly get new chip and more memory

iPhone 16 to reportedly get new chip and more memory

Ruben Circelli 10 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words