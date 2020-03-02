Square Enix is now “concentrating its efforts” on Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s second episode

Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s first episode is almost here, although Square Enix has said its focus has already shifted to the ambitious project’s second entry.

Speaking at a recent event where Trusted Reviews was in attendance, series producer Yoshinori Kitase said they are now “concentrating our efforts on the second [game].”

“This game will depict the story from the beginning of Final Fantasy 7 to the point where the team has escaped from Midgar. So you’ll see the rest of the story in the future, and now we’re approaching the release of the first game, we’re in a position to concentrate our efforts on development of the second.” Kitase explained.

When it was first announced, there was some controversy surrounding Final Fantasy 7 Remake and its decision to be split into multiple episodes, but it seems the original adventure was simply too ambitious to be split into a single release. Kitase expanded upon this further:

“We go beyond the story of the original Final Fantasy 7 in the remake, delving deeper into the characters, the story and the setting like we never have before.” This has involved “massive volumes of data” which explains the reasoning behind this first chapter launching across two blu-ray discs at almost 100GB.

“This means we’re looking at an equivalent in gameplay volume to any other numbered Final Fantasy game,” Kitase added. “We haven’t had to cut down or cut back on any of the things people loved about the original.” This is a relief to hear, since there was some worry that each episode might end up being surprisingly short, but it seems that won’t be the case at all.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake will launch exclusively for PS4 on April 10, 2020. I spent a few hours with the game and came away absolutely smitten, impressed with how it’s building upon the original: “It’s clear how dedicated Square Enix is to pulling this off. I’m not sure it’s impossible to surpass the original’s place in the cultural zeitgeist, but this new experience is more than ready to proudly sit alongside it.”

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…