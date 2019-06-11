Square Enix finally reveals the Marvel’s Avengers game, here’s how long you’ll have to wait for it

The Avengers game will look a little odd to fans of the movies as your favourite heroes don’t look right as they’re lacking likenesses and even the voice actors. Still, when it gets moving there’s no denying Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers game still looks like Earth’s mightiest heroes when they’re in action.

The game offers up both a single-player and co-operative story campaign, and it’s been teased as a game that is about self-acceptance, and play Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Iron Man as they try to come to terms with their own emotions through punching and occasionally lasers.

As you might expect, Nolan North and Troy Baker are in there, playing Tony Stark and Bruce Banner respectively.

The game seems to be based more on the comics, making reference to things like Terrigen reactors, and so it’s fitting that the game will be episodic, with new heroes and story arcs being added over time. All of these will be added after launch free for everyone, and one such hero is Hank Pym, Ant-Man, who appears in a very different form in the Marvel: Cinematic Universe so this lends credence to the face. Whether he’ll ever be playable remains to be seen, but he has a shoulder-mounted make-smaller-gun at this stage, so it’s a rad cameo for a comic book character that is often much less rad.

The game begins with A-Day, the day the Avengers open their West Coast headquarters, but things go wrong and, honestly, every explodes. The Avengers go into hiding, and five years later, The Avengers reform to try to save the world through punching and occasionally lasers.

It’ll launch on Stadia, PS4, Xbox One and PC, with PlayStation 4 users getting some extra content, including an early beta and some other “unique benefits” that they’ll be revealing ahead of launch, which will be on May 15, 2020.