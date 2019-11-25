Square Enix has “already begun working” on Final Fantasy 7 Remakes’s second chapter

Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s first entry isn’t due until March 2020, but Square Enix has confirmed that work has already begun on its sequel.

The original release on PlayStation was split into three unique discs – all of which contained a significant amount of content. Recreating the iconic JRPG isn’t an easy task, so Square Enix had decided to split its epic into several complete games.

Its first chapter is due to launch exclusively for PS4 on March 3, 2020 and will chronicle Cloud and company’s adventures throughout Midgar, presumably before they venture into the open-world to pursue new locations and story events. When the first part will conclude remains unknown – although we have a good feeling where.

Square Enix provided further insight into the game’s development this week as a variety of key staff members commented on their experience with the remake, why they decided to make it and what exactly players can expect.

Producer Yoshinori Kitase has said the “right time” has finally arrived to create this long-awaited remake. “The game that is about to be born surpasses even my own expectations as the one who voiced the desire to take this endeavour on in the first place. In fact, the one who’s looking forward to playing this game the most right now might actually be me,” Kitase explained.

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games

The remake will be split into multiple parts, the number of which remains unknown. However, one thing is clear, we’ll be waiting several years to play Final Fantay 7 Remake in its entirety. Luckily, game director Tetsuya Nomura has confirmed that work has already begun on the second game:

“We’ve already begun working on the next one as well, but I’m confident that playing through this title will expand your expectations just like the world that extends beyond Midgar,” said Nomura. Chances are the second episode will arrive on PS5, or perhaps both platforms as a cross-gen release.

I had a chance to play a small portion of the remake earlier this year and it’s shaping up wonderfully. The characters, atmosphere and imagery are all faithful – while the combat feels like a mix of the original and more modern games such as Kingdom Hearts 3.

“A few short years ago a Final Fantasy 7 Remake felt like a distant pipedream, but now I’ve had it in my hands, I can’t wait for more – and it’s less than a year away. I try not to fall victim to nostalgia, but I feel Final Fantasy 7 Remake is pursuing far more than that,” reads my hands-on verdict.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…