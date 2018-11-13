Spyro and Snoop Dogg unite for the release of The Reignited Trilogy

Prior to the release of Spyro: The Reignited Trilogy earlier this year, a drone of the purple dragon was sent across the United States.

It had one goal in mind – deliver a copy of the upcoming remaster to the one and only Snoop Dogg. We’ve got some good news, its mission has been accomplished.

Snoop posted a video to his social media accounts when the fire-breathing drone came in for landing wielding a copy of the much-anticipated trilogy.

The drone is rewarded with a golden chain being wrapped around its neck, which must be a form of respect in the world of Snoop Dogg. Bling Bling and all that.

This whole situation is incredibly silly but somewhat adorable in its own way, particularly when a fictional dragon and world-renowned rapper unite to celebrate a game’s release.

Launching today across PS4 and Xbox One, we’ll have a review of Spyro: The Reignited Trilogy once we’ve spent more time with the game. For now, here’s a snippet from our preview:

“While the core gameplay mechanics are consistent across all three games – collecting gems, smashing chests, rescuing friends, and so on – the improvement across the trilogy is clear to see.”

