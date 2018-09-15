Spurs vs Liverpool Live Stream: Watch the Premier League online

Spurs vs Liverpool Live Stream: Watch the Premier League match online

Liverpool travel to Wembley Stadium to take on title rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday morning. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Spurs vs Liverpool online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side faces its toughest test of the campaign thus far with a trip to Wembley to face a Spurs side also expected to be challenging at the top-end of the table come May. The Reds have enjoyed a perfect start to the season, winning all four of their league games so far. Spurs are hoping to bounce back from a surprise defeat at Watford before the international break.

Spurs earned a thumping 4-1 win in the corresponding fixture last season, with World Cup Golden Boot winner Harry Kane grabbing a brace. Liverpool will undoubtedly have revenge in mind when the two teams take the field for the early kick-off on September 15.

Spurs vs Liverpool Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch?

Kick-off for the top-of-the-table clash is at 12:30pm BST with coverage commencing on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 11:30am.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can also watch, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.