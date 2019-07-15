Now the cheapest it’s ever been on Amazon, strap on the Garmin Forerunner 35 for just £79.99.

See that you hit your fitness goals with the help of the Garmin Forerunner 35 as your own personal cheerleader. Already discounted from its RRP of £129.99 to £112 95, get a further reduction of 29% this Amazon Prime Day 2019 and buy for just £79.99.

A worthy investment, the Garmin Forerunner 35 is sure to kick your motivation up a notch.

Destined for the born runner, it’s important to note the Garmin Forerunner 35 still holds all the features of a standard fitness tracker, but with a special focus on those of us who like to go for a jog. With GPS built-in, monitor your runs, from tracking routes to clocking your distance and time. If you’re more treadmill inclined than out in the sticks, the Garmin Forerunner 35 allows you to differentiate and track all types, from outdoor to indoor, as well as other cardio activity.

Much like any other fitness tracker, there is also a daily monitor on calories burned and steps taken. The best part is if you’ve been inactive for a while, your Garmin fitness tracker will give you an encouraging nudge to keep you constantly moving.

The Garmin Forerunner 35 also pushes notifications to your wearable, enabling you to see text messages, incoming calls and control music playing. Throw in heart rate Elevate technologies and a nine-day battery life, and it’s a great little gadget and companion as you push yourself to be more active.

With a hefty £50 saving overall, pick up this amazing Prime Day bargain and buy the Garmin Forerunner 35 running watch for just £79.99. Make sure you spring towards this deal before it ends at midnight 16 July.

