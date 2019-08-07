Sprint will carry a mystery 5G OnePlus phone soon

Major US mobile carrier Sprint announced it will carry a 5G OnePlus device… but failed to reveal any specs, prices or when it would be available.

The carrier did mention that the mystery smartphone would be a OnePlus handset – a first for Sprint – and one of the first 5G phones the company would stock as it continues to establish its 5G network across the US.

5G is currently available in parts of Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Kansas City for Sprint customers with plans to expand to areas of Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix and Washington, DC throughout the next few weeks. In total, Sprint’s 5G network is estimated to cover over 2,000 square miles with 11 million customers across the network’s total coverage map by the time the service has fully launched, allowing Sprint to boast the biggest initial 5G footprint across the whole of the US.

“We value OnePlus’ reputation for balancing high-end quality at a great value”, said Sprint chief commercial officer Dow Draper. “This new smartphone gives Sprint customers another exciting option for accessing their True Mobile 5G experience”.

“We are proud to join with Sprint to bring an ultra-premium smartphone to their network”, said OnePlus chief marketing officer Kyle Kiang. “As a community-driven company, we are thrilled to tell OnePlus enthusiasts on the Sprint network that the wait is finally over. This is a tremendous opportunity to expose Sprint customers to the award-winning OnePlus brand”.

Here in the UK, the first 5G phone we saw on EE was the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G so it may be that the US is set to see the same phone very soon. We took the first 5G OnePlus phone on a trip around London to find out how fast the internet could really be so you can get a preview of what the US could have to look forward to here.

You can also visit Sprint’s website now to find out more about 5G on Sprint and to check whether your area will be covered by the 5G network.

