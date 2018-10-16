Spotlight on the Rainbow Six ESL UK Premiership: Guidance Gaming’ Craig ‘Harris’ Harris

ESL’s UK premiership is becoming the place to be for competitive Rainbow Six Siege.

We’re in week 2 of the Winter season and we’re already seeing some phenomenal action, with Team Secret locking out Horizon Union for a 6 – 0, and Unnamed doing the same to Wind and Rain. There’s a high standard of play here, and as players get better, so do their opposition. While the best play is at Ubisoft’s Major events, these only occur twice a year, while the UK prem is play

The UK has often been behind in UK esports, but here we can see teams like Vexed and Team Secret competing, and players like Pengu tearing up the scene. As you can see in the infographic below, which highlights the top picks and top KDA, there are some great results here, including a frankly ridiculous 12.0 KDA for Team Secret player Matthew ‘meepeY’ Sharples.

We’ll be publishing this chart each week telling you the results, who’s being played and who’s getting frags. We’ll also have a chat with a player each week.

This week, we got to sit down with team captain Craig ‘Harris’ Harris, who led Guidance Gaming to victory over Barrage Esports 6-3. We got to ask him a few questions to get more a feel for some of the stars tearing it up each week.

Trusted: What drew you to Rainbow Six Siege as an esport?

Craig Harris: What drew me into Rainbow Six Siege was the competitive nature and vast skill it requires to compete with the best. I started playing Rainbow Six Siege back in year one season three, this was when operation Skull Rain dropped.

Who is your favourite operator and why?

My favourite operator is Thermite because he is the backbone of every attack, You always need him and when you don’t have him, you’ll wish you had him.

What’s your favourite competitive map?

My favourite competitive map would be Border, as it stands its a well balanced map.

How important is the Premiership to grassroots esports in the UK?

It’s very important; developing grassroots esports in the UK doesn’t only benefit the growth of the industry in the UK but the players too by giving them a platform to compete on.

What hardware do you use to play Rainbow Six: Siege with?

The hardware I use is an i7-7700k, GTX 1060, 8gb RAM. peripheral-wise, I use Cooler Masters Keys Mechanical keyboard and Logitech G403.