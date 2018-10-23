Spotlight on the Rainbow Six ESL UK Premiership: Barrage Esports’ Tom ‘GreedyWillo’ Williams

It’s week three of ESL’s UK Rainbow Six Siege Premiership and to celebrate we’re bringing you another infographic showing some of the details from the tournament.

The Winter season started strong, and this week has kept the pressure high. Jager fans will want to note that the roaming death machine has a 91 per cent pick rate in matches this week, but the real death machine is Unnamed’s Leo “M4DMAN” Kukielka, with a 7.0 KDA. Oof.

We’ve also had a chat with Tom ‘GreedyWillo’ Williams, who plays with Barrage Esports, who drew 5-5 with Vexed.Ebuyer. Williams, the team captain, sheds a little light on why he plays Siege, and his favourite maps, operators and even PC hardware.

Have at it.

Trusted Reviews: What drew you to Rainbow Six Siege as an esport?

Tom Williams: The competitive nature drew me in, everyone loves playing games and most people play to win. Siege is so competitive and is so enjoyable at the same time. Even if I wasn’t good enough to compete at a high level I would still be playing the game (I feel it in my veins). Its unique, it doesn’t just reward players who love to run and gun, but also gives all types of players a chance to compete at a high level.

I started playing the game a long time ago, being a fan of previous Rainbow Six titles I started playing Siege during the open BETA.

Who is your favourite operator and why?

I have many favourite operators because they all bring something unique. Recently I have been maining Sledge due to his grenade access. But I have the most hours played with Bandit on Defence and Thatcher on Attack.

What’s your favourite competitive map?

This changes for me regularly, but for now I have really been enjoying Border.

How important is the Premiership to grassroots esports in the UK?

It is so important, it gives others an insight of what it feels like for a chance to play on stage but also play on stream. It gives people (like myself) who can’t commit as much time as pro players the chance to experience a LAN experience. I think holding events like this helps the younger generation (18-19 years old) coming through to gain the experience and possibly lead them onto the path to becoming a pro.

What hardware do you use to play Rainbow Six: Siege with?

I use a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics card, an Intel i5-8600l @3.60GHz CPU and 16GB of Vengeance RAM.