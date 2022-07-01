 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Spotify’s new playlist will save you from the Upside Down, a la Kate Bush

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 is out now on Netflix from today, and fans of Volume 1 will know there’s only one proven way to escape the clutches of this season’s chief baddie.

*Volume 1 plot spoilers ahead*

One of our heroes, the Walkman-loving Max, was able to snap out of a trance induced by the Upside Down’s vicious killer Vecna when she was played her favourite song.

Vecna had been praying on the sadness of young people around Hawkins, before killing them, but a little bit of Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush was able snap Max back to reality.

It was a scene that’s introduced the legendary Kate Bush to an entirely new generation of fans, with Spotify saying streams for that song were up more than 8,700% globally and 9,900% in the U.S.. It also became the first ‘catalog’ track to top Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits playlist. Now Spotify is helping fans find their happy playlist to bring them back from the Upside Down.

The Upside Down Playlist is now available as part of a tie-in with Netflix. It offers 50 songs, blending songs from your heavy rotation with songs from the Stranger Things OST. There’s You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) by Dead or Alive and Should I Stay Or Should I Go by The Clash, for instance. New songs from the Volume 2 premiere will now be added, Spotify said.

It’s not the undisputed one song that’ll bring you back from the brink of having your bones contorted, just in the nick of time, but Spotify reckons it’ll “create a vibe strong enough to ward off Hawkins’ most fearsome foe.” The playlist will update every day and there are some Easter eggs to enjoy too, Spotify says.

In a For The Record blog post it adds: “On Android and desktop, you can watch the progress bar turn into a flashlight that cuts through the darkness of the Upside Down. And if you scroll through the playlist long enough on mobile, you might discover something spine-tingling.”

You might like…

How to watch Stranger Things 4 Volume 2: What time do the final episodes arrive?

How to watch Stranger Things 4 Volume 2: What time do the final episodes arrive?

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
How to find 4K HDR content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

How to find 4K HDR content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.