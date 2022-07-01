Spotify’s new playlist will save you from the Upside Down, a la Kate Bush

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 is out now on Netflix from today, and fans of Volume 1 will know there’s only one proven way to escape the clutches of this season’s chief baddie.

*Volume 1 plot spoilers ahead*

One of our heroes, the Walkman-loving Max, was able to snap out of a trance induced by the Upside Down’s vicious killer Vecna when she was played her favourite song.

Vecna had been praying on the sadness of young people around Hawkins, before killing them, but a little bit of Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush was able snap Max back to reality.

It was a scene that’s introduced the legendary Kate Bush to an entirely new generation of fans, with Spotify saying streams for that song were up more than 8,700% globally and 9,900% in the U.S.. It also became the first ‘catalog’ track to top Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits playlist. Now Spotify is helping fans find their happy playlist to bring them back from the Upside Down.

The Upside Down Playlist is now available as part of a tie-in with Netflix. It offers 50 songs, blending songs from your heavy rotation with songs from the Stranger Things OST. There’s You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) by Dead or Alive and Should I Stay Or Should I Go by The Clash, for instance. New songs from the Volume 2 premiere will now be added, Spotify said.

It’s not the undisputed one song that’ll bring you back from the brink of having your bones contorted, just in the nick of time, but Spotify reckons it’ll “create a vibe strong enough to ward off Hawkins’ most fearsome foe.” The playlist will update every day and there are some Easter eggs to enjoy too, Spotify says.

In a For The Record blog post it adds: “On Android and desktop, you can watch the progress bar turn into a flashlight that cuts through the darkness of the Upside Down. And if you scroll through the playlist long enough on mobile, you might discover something spine-tingling.”