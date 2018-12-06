Here’s how to access your personalised Spotify Year in 2018 roundup

Another year, another Spotify ‘Your year in lists’ breakdown, giving you the 411 on all of your musical hits and misses.

As a big Spotify user — often in charge of the office stereo for better or worse — and stats nerd, it’s always been a highlight.

To access you year in review, all you have to do is point your browser at Spotify Wrapped, connect to your Spotify account and… just let it do its thing.

It’s a little light on stats compared to previous years’ efforts, and someone seems to have broken the app setup, meaning you might get asked to sign into a Google account — this will work in that case — but it’s here and you can see which musical artist you spent the most time with this year, audibly at least.

Log in and you’ll have several slides of neatly laid out information on what you listened to this year. I didn’t find many surprises − I’m still a huge fan of Pulp and this year spent 24 entire hours listening to the band.

One cool addition this year seems to have been a TasteBreakers playlist of songs that Spotify thinks are unusual for me, but that I’ll dig anyway. I haven’t had a chance to listen to it, but there’s a blippy electronic cover of Love Will Tear Us Apart in there that I have mixed feelings on.

You know, I’ll just put my playlists in here. Here’s my top 100 songs this year, and here’s my TasteBreakers effort. Feel free to reach out on Twitter and ridicule my tastes.

What are your favourite tracks of the 2018? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews and we might just have a listen here at Trusted Reviews Towers.