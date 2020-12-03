Spotify Wrapped got you feeling left out? Enter Apple Music Replay

Love them or loathe them, you can’t have missed the reams of Spotify Wrapped social media posts today, as users share their year in music.

However, if you’re an Apple Music user feeling missing out on the fun and games, the Replay feature is your chance to share the 2020 playlist of your own.

Apple Music Replay is actually available all year round, but as we approach the end of a long and arduous 2020, the retrospective playlist takes on a more poignant feel.

All Apple Music subscribers need to do is head to music.apple.com/replay in order to open the Apple Music web player, and log in with the Apple ID. From here they’ll be able to access their Replay playlist for 2020, which is updated with new music each week.

Like Spotify Wrapped, Apple will also tell you how many hours of music you listened to throughout the year, alongside the playlist. Unfortunately, you can’t generate the playlist directly from the Apple Music app, but it can be opened in the app thereafter via the “Open in Music” button.

Now’s a good time to access the Replay playlist, because a new one will be generated as soon as January rolls around. Older instalments are available through the playlists section of the Apple Music app though.

Overall, 2020 has been another big year in the battle between Apple Music and Spotify for music streaming supremacy. In fact, things got a little more testy than usual, with Spotify making a legal case against alleged anti-competitive behaviours by the iPhone maker. Spotify’s key point of contention remains the 30% cut of the monthly fee it Apple receives from some Spotify subscribers.

Apple’s strength in the services division (which includes Apple Music) grew significantly again throughout 2020 and now the company has started to offer Apple One bundles, featuring Apple Music. Spotify, meanwhile, has expanded successfully into podcasting over the course of the last year.

